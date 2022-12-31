Vivek Agnihotri's Dig At Shah Rukh Khan's 'Positivity' Remark Backfires; Netizens Say 'Sympathy Card Mat Khel'

Controversial filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who shot to fame after the success of The Kashmir Files, has caused a stir when he shared screenshots of hateful messages that he received after expressing his thoughts on the song Beshram Rang from the film Pathaan, which features Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. This isn't the first time that Agnihotri has sparked controversy with his comments or actions.

Agnihotri previously participated in a social media protest against the film Pathaan due to allegations that its song Besharam Rang was offensive to religious sentiments because of the colour of Deepika Padukone's bikini. Agnihotri also called out the song for being inappropriate by sharing a video of a young girl reacting to the song and expressing her belief that the film industry is disrespectful towards women by portraying them in revealing clothing.

After netizens dug deeper and discovered his daughter Mallika in a bikini and shared photos of her online, the filmmaker faced intense online harassment, including trolling. And now, Vivek recently took another swipe at Shah Rukh Khan, referring to the speech he gave at the Kolkata International Film Festival in which he talked about the importance of positivity online.

Advertisement

Taking a jab at Khan by sharing curated screenshots on Twitter of the abusive messages he has received from people claiming to be the actor's fans, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, "Badshah was right. There is negativity on social media. (But we are positive)." However, it seems that people are not in the mood to give heed to him. Several lashed out at him for being a hypocrite, while others reminded him of the very same negativity and toxicity he spread online.

Take a look at what the tweerati are saying about Vivek Agnihotri's tweet.

One wrote, "Sympathy card mat khel dalle," while another wrote, "Chii Vivek Bhai, you really deserve those Galii." One Tweetrati said, "Tujhe to aur gaaliyan padni chahiye, ye to bhaut kam hai.." Another user said, "Thats "Karma." One Twitter user wrote, "Wah kya baat..kitna sankari director.. @vivekagnihotri had told #TanushreeDutta 'kapde utaar ke naacho' .."

"Vivek you DESERVE all the swear words in the world," said onw Tweerati, another one tweeted, "YOU are the negativity of social media we all are talking about."

Vivek Agnihotri is a repeat offender of passing demeaning and negative remarks, especially about Bollywood. Many have also urged the social media sites to take action against his account, while many have called for making him accountable for his actions.