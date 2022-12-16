Vivek Oberoi Says He Could Relate To Sushant Singh Rajput's Life: ‘Talent Gets Crushed'

Actor Vivek Oberoi stepped into Bollywood with Ram Gopal Varma's Company which laid a good foundation for him in the industry. He then went on to star in some successful films such as Saathiya, Dum, Omkara, Masti, and so on. He became the heartthrob of the nation, especially popular among his female fans. However, Vivek couldn't make it big in the film industry and has seen his fair share of failures in his professional life.

The actor recently opened up about battling depression during an interaction with a news portal. He also revealed that he was surrounded by dark and negative thoughts at a certain point in his career. He said that his family, especially his wife, Priyanka Alva, helped him overcome that phase. Speaking about the challenges he faced in Bollywood, Vivek Oberoi also said that he could relate to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, who committed suicide in 2020 in his apartment.

VIVEK OBEROI ON SUFFERING DEPRESSION

During an interview with Indian Express, Vivek recalled a turbulent period in his Bollywood career and shared how his family witnessed his struggle as he fought the lobby that worked against him. He said, "They're extremely fond of me, proud of me, because they've seen me go through such a phase where there was a whole lobby, a whole powerful set of people who were trying to push me down."

The Masti actor further shared, "That was the time I went out and gave a Shootout at Lokhandwala, where I got a lot of praise and won awards. People were saying 'oh my God, this is amazing!' and then for one and a half years, I was sitting at home, nobody was coming to me with films, it defies all logic. As an actor I was delivering, box office was delivering, there were awards, critics were praising me but there was no work, kaam hi nahi tha."

VIVEK ON SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT

Speaking about how he related to Sushant's life, Vivek shared, "It is breaking. Look at what Sushant Singh Rajput went through, or so many other kids go through, so much talent gets crushed because it was somebody's decision, for reasons other than work, to just destroy someone. There is so much power in some people's hands, there is a God complex, which needs to go."

"We can't have too much power in their hand where they can think that they can make or break someone, and ensure that people don't work in this industry again. People have said this to me and they actually believe it. It's our fault as an industry that we've given that kind of power to them. That pedestal should be given only to talent - new, old, upcoming, established, that is the most important," he added.