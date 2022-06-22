WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor Get Very Romantic For Luv Ranjan’s Song Shoot In Spain

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are currently busy shooting for Luv Ranjan's untitled romantic-comedy film. The actors have been trending on social media every day now for the last couple of weeks as various videos and photos from their Spain shoot are getting leaked online.

In a new viral video shared by Kapoor's fan club, we see the actor almost kissing Shraddha while shooting for a song. The clip soon started gaining traction and a few fans were even seen tagging his wife Alia Bhatt in the comments section whilst joking about her reaction to the video.

Shraddha was seen in a yellow and pink dress while Ranbir sported blue jeans and a pink shirt. The latter even went down on his knees and proposed to the actress and they later come even closer while the camera moved backwards. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, in another video, the actors were seen shooting in the sea and were surrounded by background dancers. Ranbir was shirtless while Shraddha wore a monokini and they both were immersed in water for the shot. Take a look!

Besides Ranbir and Shraddha, Luv Ranjan's film will also star Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The yet-to-be-titled movie is all set to hit the silver screen on Holi, 2023.

On the professional front, Ranbir will soon be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera. The highly awaited Bollywood biggie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the main roles. The Karan Malhotra directorial will hit the silver screens on July 22.