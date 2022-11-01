Watch Vicky Kaushal Direct Wifey Katrina Kaif To Strike Harley Quinn Pose For Halloween Party
Katrina Kaif shared inside glimpses from her recent Phone Bhoot promotions in which her husband Vicky Kaushal turned director for her. The actress was accompanied by her film's co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, while the event had a Halloween twist to it. Katrina shared a video clip on her Instagram page where she can be seen dressed as the DC Comics character Harley Quinn which was portrayed by Hollywood actress Margot Robbie.
All the stars who attended the Halloween themed party on Monday (October 31) were donned in different characters to celebrate the festival. Katrina who absolutely nailed the look, captioned her post, "Jab husband director ban gaye (When husband became the director)". In the behind-the-scenes clip, Vicky is seen directing Katrina on how to pose like Harley for the photoshoot. The actor used No Pulse music in the background for the post. Have a look at the video
Recommended Video
Fans immediately rushed to the comment section, and many hailed the couple as the cutest. Reacting to the video, one Instagram user said, "You guys are so cute," while another person wrote, "Looking stunning." One user said, "Vicky's the cutest," "Love this, so pretty," read another comment.
Prior to the BTS post, Katrina shared some photographs of herself in her Harley Quinn avatar, where she spotted blonde ponytails with a blend of blue and pink eyeshadow and paired her striped shorts with a pink top. Her transparent jacket with frills had different colours on the sleeves, adding a spooky feel. Check her post here
Her look received a thumbs-up from many, including Anushka Sharma and Sharvari Wagh. However, the cutest comment was from none other than her husband, Vicky Kaushal, who wrote, "Khatam. Tata. Bye bye" followed by red hearts. The actor also shared her photo on his Instagram Story and wrote, "Hallo-win."
On Monday (October 31), the team behind Phone Bhoot held a special screening for industry people. Vicky Kaushal, who attended the screening, reviewed the film and took to Instagram Story. The actor wrote, "Full front foot pe aake masti aur pagalpan hai yeh film! (This film is filled with fun and madness) Go laugh your heads off in theaters near you." The film, directed by Gurmmeet Singh, is set for release on November 4.
Besides, Phone Bhoot Katrina is sharing the screen again with Salman Khan in the action thriller film Tiger 3. She also has Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Frahan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.
- Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Wants To Spy On Vicky Kaushal As Ghost, Makes Katrina Blush
- Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Her In-Laws; Reveals The Nickname Given To Her By Them
- Flashback Friday: When Katrina Kaif Punished Salman Khan On National Television on Bigg Boss
- Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Tries Matching Steps With Katrina Kaif On ‘Tip Tip' Song, Watch Video
- Katrina Kaif Gets Candid About Her Equation With Co-stars, Funny Misconception About Her & Vicky
- Katrina Kaif Says Vicky Kaushal Sings Her To Sleep, Reveals His Most Annoying Habit
- Katrina Kaif Wants To Do South Films; Heaps Praise On Mani Ratnam's Ponniyan Selvan 1
- Checkout Vicky Kaushal's Funny Reaction To Wife Katrina Kaif's Wake Up Call
- Arjun Kapoor Beams With Joy As He ‘Finally’ Gets A Pic With Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal; Latter’s Reacts
- Inside Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal’s First Diwali Post Wedding
- Diwali 2022: Katrina Kaif Slays In A Shimmery Black Saree And Vicky Kaushal’s Reaction Is PRICELESS
- Katrina Kaif And Priyanka Chopra Took Kathak Lessons From The Same Guru; Actress Says PeeCee Was All 'Fire'