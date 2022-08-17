“We’re All In This Together” Is How Sairaj Matkar Holds His Team Together

"Success is best when it's shared" is Sairaj Matkar's motto. As a 19-year-old CEO, running a company can be challenging and is bound to get overwhelming, something Sairaj Matkar has experienced firsthand. In the initial stages of running a company, Sairaj, the sole visionary of Acexmedia, would carry its burden on his shoulders until he realized this needed to be shared with others.

As every human, Sairaj had his own set of strengths and weaknesses and soon discerned how fruitful the outcome could be if specific tasks were delegated to others. This motivated him to hire those whose ideas and mindset resonated with his, which was fortunate for the company. Having been brought up in a joint family, Sairaj was well versed with a group's dynamics and knew that if he put together a team, his fortunes would only grow! Sairaj's secret to building a team lies in abolishing the hierarchy system and treating each employee as an equal. As the CEO, he believes in equality and has set rules that apply to everyone, including himself. Thus, he has permitted his employees to call him out if he is found to be slacking. This kind of respect and humility boosted his colleague's morale and doubled the profits earned by Acexmedia.