While speaking to Harper's Bazaar India, Ranbir said that Alia felt like a best friend to him when he met her, and even though he is not very expressive, she just gets him like no one else.

We have seen the beautiful transition of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's relationships. From being lovebirds to to-be-parents, the last five years have been magical for their live life. Now that the duo is all set to enter parenthood, Ranbir Kapoor opens up about falling hard for Alia and what connects him to her.

Ranbir said, "Alia just felt like my best friend. Like, we can talk, laugh, and be honest with each other. I'm not a very expressive person, but I can express myself with her. And she just gets it. You know, deep down in your heart, you just know... There's an instinct, a gut feeling...you feel safe, you feel protected. And I think she feels that with me, too. We are lucky that we found each other."

The Animal actor also opened up about starting a new phase with Alia Bhatt and said that he and his actress-wife have been talking about having kids from the first day they met and fell in love.

"I've always wanted children. And she wants children. To start a new chapter in life... I am extremely excited about that, I can't wait," added the Kapoor scion.

With respect to work, Ranbir is busy promoting his upcoming film Shamshera, which is helmed by Karan Malhotra and bankrolled by YRF's head honcho Aditya Chopra.

The film, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, is all set to arrive in theatres on July 22, 2022.