When Arjun Kapoor Was Dumped By Arpita Khan & Her Brother Salman Khan Sided With Him
Arjun Kapoor, who made his Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade in 2012, has come a long way in his career. After a successful debut, he went on to feature in hits like Gunday, 2 States, and Ki & Ka among others and completed a decade in the industry earlier this year.
Before becoming a moviestar, he also had his share of lows. Did you know that he also dated Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan years before becoming an actor? Yes, you read that right!
For the unversed, Arjun was 18 when he started dating Arpita and his weight was around 140kgs back then. They were together for almost two years. At last, Arpita dumped him which broke his heart and he went through the lowest phase in his life. Interestingly, back then, Salman took his side and helped him to get his life back on track.
Arjun himself revealed the same in an interview with Bombay Times and stated how Salman sided with him.
He said, "My first and only serious relationship so far was with Arpita Khan. We started seeing each other when I was 18, and it lasted for two years. I was also already attached to Salman Bhai, but it was during the shooting of Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya that our relationship started. I was scared of Salman Bhai and went and told him and the entire family as I wanted them to know from me first. They were very kind about it. He was taken aback, but he respects people and relationships. In fact, he was partial in that relationship where he would always take my side."
Talking further, Arjun revealed going into depression after breakup and stated, "I was 140 kgs, was assisting Nikhil Advani in Salaam-E-Ishq and had a girlfriend, would party and felt my life was headed in the right direction and felt sorted and thought that I would direct my film by 22, till she broke up with me and suddenly I was confused about what my future held for me. Even after breaking up, I would hang out with Salman Bhai. He was my friend, my father-figure, older brother, everything at that point. He was an older brother I never had, and he made me realise how important it is to have an older brother."
Well, both of them have now moved on and are currently in happy space. While Arpita is now happily married to Aayush Sharma, Arjun is in a steady relationship with Malaika Arora.
- Malaika Arora Says ‘YES’; All Set To Tie The Knot With Arjun Kapoor?
- Arjun Kapoor Hails Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Spine-Chilling Act’ In Mili; Latter’s Reaction Is Too Cute To Miss
- Arjun Kapoor Beams With Joy As He ‘Finally’ Gets A Pic With Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal; Latter’s Reacts
- Arjun Kapoor Pens A Love Note For Malaika Arora’s Birthday With An Unseen Pic; Her Reaction Is Priceless
- Malaika Arora Gets Candid About Her Marriage Plans With Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor; 'I Think I Am Not...'
- Arjun Kapoor Reacts To Claims Varun Dhawan Made About Him On Koffee With Karan
- Fans Ask Malaika Arora To Marry Arjun Kapoor ASAP As She Shares Kunal Rawal's Wedding Pictures
- Arjun Kapoor Feels He Is A 'Bit Underrated' As An Actor; 'People Who Are Discussing Craft Don't Know...'
- Koffee With Karan 7: Arjun Kapoor Opens Up On Why He Isn't Ready To Marry Malaika Arora Yet
- Koffee With Karan 7: Arjun Kapoor Reveals He Was Suspended From School Because Of Sonam Kapoor
- Koffee With Karan 7 Episode 6 Highlights: Arjun Kapoor And Sonam Kapoor Bring Sibling Revelry To The Show
- Koffee With Karan Season 7 Promo: Arjun Kapoor Says Sonam Kapoor Keeps Giving Herself Compliments