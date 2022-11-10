When Arjun Kapoor Was Dumped By Arpita Khan & Her Brother Salman Khan Sided With Him

Arjun Kapoor, who made his Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade in 2012, has come a long way in his career. After a successful debut, he went on to feature in hits like Gunday, 2 States, and Ki & Ka among others and completed a decade in the industry earlier this year.

Before becoming a moviestar, he also had his share of lows. Did you know that he also dated Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan years before becoming an actor? Yes, you read that right!

For the unversed, Arjun was 18 when he started dating Arpita and his weight was around 140kgs back then. They were together for almost two years. At last, Arpita dumped him which broke his heart and he went through the lowest phase in his life. Interestingly, back then, Salman took his side and helped him to get his life back on track.

Arjun himself revealed the same in an interview with Bombay Times and stated how Salman sided with him.

He said, "My first and only serious relationship so far was with Arpita Khan. We started seeing each other when I was 18, and it lasted for two years. I was also already attached to Salman Bhai, but it was during the shooting of Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya that our relationship started. I was scared of Salman Bhai and went and told him and the entire family as I wanted them to know from me first. They were very kind about it. He was taken aback, but he respects people and relationships. In fact, he was partial in that relationship where he would always take my side."

Talking further, Arjun revealed going into depression after breakup and stated, "I was 140 kgs, was assisting Nikhil Advani in Salaam-E-Ishq and had a girlfriend, would party and felt my life was headed in the right direction and felt sorted and thought that I would direct my film by 22, till she broke up with me and suddenly I was confused about what my future held for me. Even after breaking up, I would hang out with Salman Bhai. He was my friend, my father-figure, older brother, everything at that point. He was an older brother I never had, and he made me realise how important it is to have an older brother."

Well, both of them have now moved on and are currently in happy space. While Arpita is now happily married to Aayush Sharma, Arjun is in a steady relationship with Malaika Arora.