Yes, I’ve Dated…’: When Drishyam 2 Star Ajay Devgn Confessed Being With Multiple Women At Once
Ajay Devgn made his acting debut with the 1991 hit Phool Aur Kaante and has established himself among the most successful male actors in the history of Bollywood.
The superstar, who is currently promoting his latest release Drishyam 2, has been married to Kajol for decades now and the couple is parents to two kids - Nysa Devgn and Yug Devgn.
While Ajay and Kajol are happily married, did you know that he once admitted to dating multiple women at the same time? Yes, you read that right!
A few days ago, a Reddit user posted an old video of Devgn in which the actor is seen discussing relationships, friends with benefits, and much more. In the same interview, the Singham star confessed the same leaving his fans surprised.
Ajay On Cheating His Partner
Years ago, during an interview with Zoom TV, Ajay was asked some interesting questions about his dating life. He begins by inquiring as to whether Ajay would ever cheat on his partner knowing he would never be caught. The actor replied, 'How would I answer you and why would I answer this?' Well, that's interesting!
Ajay On Dating Multiple Women At Once
When asked if he ever dated two women at the same time, Ajay gave a surprising answer and stated, '2? Yes, I've dated 2 together. And 3? Maybe.'
Ajay’s Views On The ‘Friends With Benefits’ Concept
The 'Golmaal' star also shared his views about the 'friends with benefits' concept and said, 'Generations are changing, so if they're fine with it then it's fine. I think we make a very big issue out of it, but it isn't. Our upbringing has been like that.'
Professional Front
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' has been released today (November 18) and is expected to take a good opening. His lineup also includes 'Bholaa' and 'Maidaan' among other interesting projects.
