Yes, I’ve Dated…’: When Drishyam 2 Star Ajay Devgn Confessed Being With Multiple Women At Once

Ajay Devgn made his acting debut with the 1991 hit Phool Aur Kaante and has established himself among the most successful male actors in the history of Bollywood.

The superstar, who is currently promoting his latest release Drishyam 2, has been married to Kajol for decades now and the couple is parents to two kids - Nysa Devgn and Yug Devgn.

While Ajay and Kajol are happily married, did you know that he once admitted to dating multiple women at the same time? Yes, you read that right!

A few days ago, a Reddit user posted an old video of Devgn in which the actor is seen discussing relationships, friends with benefits, and much more. In the same interview, the Singham star confessed the same leaving his fans surprised.