‘She Was Bleeding’ When John Abraham Lost Control & Got Violent With Kangana During Kissing Scene

Kangana Ranaut and John Abraham have been in the industry for decades now and both of them own a huge fan following.

Both of them shared screen space in Sanjay Gupta's 2013 release Shootout At Wadala, a prequel to the 2007 hit Shootout At Lokhandwala. While the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, and Manoj Bajpayee among others, John and Kangana were paired opposite each other.

In the movie, John essayed the role of a dangerous gangster named Manya Surve while Kangana was seen as his widowed girlfriend. They have several intimate and kissing scenes in Shootout At Wadala.

While they had performed several kissing scenes previously, did you know that John lost his control and got violent while shooting for a hot scene with the Tanu Weds Manu star? Yes, you read that right!

Back in 2012, even before the film's release, a sourced revealed the same and informed TOI, "There are not one but two hot, lovemaking scenes in Shootout At Wadala. One is a simple but passionate kiss and the other is so violent that it's almost like a sexual assault on Kangana by John!"

The source added, "Though the actor was suffering from a bad cold he insisted on completing what was scheduled. Both John and Kangana have kissed in their earlier films so the kissing scene went off smoothly. It was during the passionate lovemaking scene when both get into a heated argument. John holds her hand tightly and starts making love to her but his grip was so strong that her bangles broke and she started bleeding. Of course John immediately apologised to Kangana. It was just that being good actors both he and Kangana ​got carried away with the passion created in the moment."

The source concluded that the makers had to stop shooting for an hour till the doctor reached the sets as Kangana was bleeding. While the actress had a comparatively short role in Shootout At Wadala, fans loved her onscreen chemistry with John.

However, ever since its release, the actor haven't yet teamed up for another film. We wonder if everything is fine between them or not.