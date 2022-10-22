When Shilpa Shetty Made Revathi Cry On The Sets Of Phir Milenge!
Shilpa Shetty received critical acclaim for her performance in Revathi's 2004 film Phir Milenge. Inspired by Tom Hanks-Denzel Washington's Philadelphia, the social drama had the actress essaying the role of a woman who is sacked from her job after it is revealed that she is HIV-positive.
In a recent interview with Mashable India's Bombay Journey, Shilpa recalled how the director Revathi broke down when she arrived on set in full makeup to play her role.
Speaking about how she never spoke about this incident in public, the Nikamma actress shared, "Revathi once cried. I was playing the protagonist, who was HIV positive. She'd just been thrown out of her job, she was undergoing treatment... And I showed up with mascara, and under-eye makeup, and rose... Revathi saw me and was shocked. She said, 'You cannot wear this'. But I was concerned about how I'd look, with my dark circles and no makeup."
Shilpa revealed that the director took her aside and explained to her that she cannot look like this in the film which made her reconsider everything that she knew about acting.
The Bollywood star continyed, "But as an actor, I realised, you have to do justice to your character. You're playing a character, you're not Shilpa Shetty. Audiences will appreciate the character if it is portrayed authentically. So, Revathi said, 'You take off the makeup', and she went into a room and burst out crying. I still remember... Nobody knows this... That was wrong on my part. I got better after that."
She further credited Revathi for helping her to break out of her public image and added, "You shouldn't be stuck in a cage as an artiste. You think that you must perform within certain boundaries, and live up to your public image. I credit Revathy for helping me break out of this image."
Workwise, Shilpa Shetty is all set to make her OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force alongside Sidharth Malhotra.
