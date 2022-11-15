When Vinod Khanna Allegedly Forced Himself On Dimple Kapadia During Intimate Scene & Left Her Shocked

Vinod Khanna entered Bollywood with Sunil Dutt's 1968 film Man Ka Meet and established himself among the most successful stars in the 1970s. Along with Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna, he was one of the highest-paid leading stars of his times.

Besides featuring in some of the biggest films and winning hearts with her performances, the actor also went through lows and controveries. People loved his chemistry with many popular female stars and one of them was Dimple Kapadia.

The Bobby star shared the screen space with Vinod Khanna in many hit projects including Insaaf, Lekin, Batwara, Aakhri Adaalat, and Khoon Ka Karz among others. However, something unexpected happened between them during the shoot of Prem Dharm, which never had a theatrical release. Later, it was renamed Marg and premiered directly on home video.

Reportedly, the actor lost control during the shoot of an intimate scene and forced himself on his co-star Dimple Kapadia. Yes, you read that right!

According to a Pinkvilla report, "It was a bed scene where Vinod was supposed to kiss Dimple and later hug her, before going to sleep. The whole unit was ready and was waiting for Vinod to complete his day shoot and be out there for the night shoot. After a slight delay, Vinod entered the dim-lighted set, changed his costume and took his position over the bed with Dimple Kapadia beside him. Mahesh kept the bare minimum light required for the shoot and started the camera by saying 'action'. Vinod followed the scene by giving a few kisses to Dimple and later hugged her. Mahesh decided to take one more shot but this time, a long one to get the intensity of the scene."

The report further stated, "Thus, Mahesh along with his basic unit shifted their base at a distance. Due to the distance, Mahesh had to shout 'action' a bit louder than the last time, after which Vinod followed his instructions and started kissing Dimple. The moment he hugged her, Mahesh asked for a cut. But his voice failed to reach his hero's ears and Vinod kept hugging and kissing her again. He repeated his action and held her tightly. Dimple was in a big shock and was not able to understand what was going on. She tried her best to seek help from the director, but before he could realize, Vinod kept continuing his act. Finally, Mahesh and a few of his assistants rushed into the sets and kept shouting 'cut, cut, cut'. Before Mahesh could reach the main location, Vinod heard his voice and released Dimple. Dimple was in a state of shock and so was Mahesh. They failed to understand what happened to their hero with whom both of them have worked earlier. Dimple rushed to the make-up room, after which Mahesh confronted Vinod about his inhuman act. It is said that later, Mahesh made Vinod apologize to Dimple and convinced her that he was intoxicated and had lost his control as he was shooting such scenes after a long time."

We can't confirm the credibility of this incident, however, if this really happened, it's quite shocking.