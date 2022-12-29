Who Is Radhika Merchant? 8 Things You Should Know About Anant Ambani's Future Wife

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, got engaged to his childhood friend, Radhika Merchant, in Rajasthan's Shrinathji Temple on December 29. Anant, 27, and Radhika, 24, have known each other for years now, and the latter is seen at all family events hosted by the Ambanis. She also attended the weddings of Sha Ambani and Anand Piramal, as well as Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Radhika Merchant, is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. The couple's roka ceremony took place amid close friends and family members. As per a statement from Reliance, "Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today's ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months. Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant as they start their journey of togetherness."

Advertisement