Who is Riva Arora? Everything You Need To Know About The Heavily Trolled Child Actress

Riva Arora has been all over the headlines these days. For those, who don't know, the 12 year old child actress has been facing ire on social media after her romantic video with Karan Kundrra went viral. The now deleted video featured Riva cheating on her boyfriend with Karan Kundrra. As the video went viral on social media, netizens have been of the opinion that the teen influence shouldn't be posting such videos with men who are twice or thrice her age. In fact, Riva's parents have also been facing the brunt for letting her do such videos while Karan has also been receiving the flak.

If this wasn't all. Another video of Riva has also been grabbing the eyeballs wherein she was seen shaking a leg with Mika Singh. The video features Riva and Mika grooving to the song 'What The Luck'. And now the singer was slammed for romantically dancing with the child actress. One of the comments on the post read, "She is 12...Mika is 45....these people are promoting child sexual abuse". Another comment read, "She's going to come out in a few years saying she was groomed by her parents and the industry. Poor Girl. What the hell are her parents doing?"

As Riva Arora continues to make headlines owing to this controversy, here's everything you need to know about the actress:

Bollywood Debut Riva Arora made her big Bollywood debut with Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri's 2011 release Rockstar. She was around one and a half years old when she face the camera. Television Debut Riva made her television debut with Mere Papa Hero Hiralal wherein she played the role of Gungun along with Sarvar Ahuja who was seen as Hiralal. The show went on air in 2018. Uri: The Surgical Strike Made Her Household Name Riva was later seen in Sridevi's last film Mom in 2017. However, it was her performance in Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike that made her a household name. In fact, the scene wherein she paid a tribute to her onscreen father left everyone teary eyed. Later Riva was seen in movies like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Bharat, Kaali Khuhi, Bandish Bandits and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Hollywood Debut The year 2018 was quite special for Riva as went on to make her big Hollywood debut with Best Friends. She has certainly been leaving a mark with her acting prowess. Social Media Activity The teen actress has emerged as a social media influencer and often shares videos on her Instagram account which is managed by her mother. From her acting prowess to her style statements, everything about Riva has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs.