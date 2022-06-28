India's fastest growing and most engaged app Josh, has been making a mark in the content space with its unique ideas. A one-stop hub for engaging content belonging to diverse genres and languages, the app has grown by leaps and bounds within a short span of time. From giving its users an opportunity to create their own cool content to hosting amazing challenges with starry surprises, Josh has hit the bull's eye.
Winners Of Josh Music Fest Feature On Ricky Singh's Show Under Red Indies Radio Festival
Another reason why this app is hit with the audience is because of its smashing campaigns in which the content creators get a chance to put their best foot forward and win big! Recently, on the occasion of World Music Day, Josh executed a special campaign called 'Josh Music Fest' where the artists were asked to upload their best singing videos using the hashtags #joshmusicfest and #RedIndiesRadioFest.
The campaign was live from June 15 to 25 and received a thunderous response from the artists. The best part of this campaign was that it wasn't just restricted to singers. It saw participation from the non-singers as well with the help of Music Fest filter specially designed by Josh.
https://share.myjosh.in/video/673d6652-dc75-4200-a35d-b981bb8a6c69?u=0x8f91e705d06dc18d
Top five artists from a sea of entries were announced as the winners and they got featured on Ricky Singh's show under Red FM's Red Indies Radio Festival. RJ Ricky Singh interviewed the winners on his show Ricky Singh Ka VYRL Countdown. The Josh artists were elated to bag this golden opportunity.
Below are the winners who got featured on the radio show-
Udit Sehgal
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/132bf7a9-4d3f-46a7-8474-73622d47995c
Samyak Prasana
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/d38e23cf-a313-4d8f-9139-ab4e686f5e33?u=0x35ca0d2e79c34cb2
Harshit Datta
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/3a81d111-a9e4-409a-bd01-ce7da590a7a6
Raktim Chowdhury
https://www.instagram.com/raktim_chowdhury_official/
Prajjwal Gupta
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/77ee7116-a82f-4e69-9b1e-a86ec35f29cf
Touted to be one of the biggest in-app music campaigns on Josh, 'Josh Music Fest' turned out to be a massive success with many legit and good singers showcasing their talent and leaving everyone mesmerized.
Want to be a part of such one of its kind campaigns? Then, Josh gives you that special platform. Join the app right away.
