With Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn Becomes The 4th Bollywood Actor To Enter Rs 150 Crore Club In 2022

After the failure of Runway 34, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has finally made his mark at the box office with his latest release Drishyam 2.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, it is the sequel to Devgn's 2015 hit Drishyam and everyone expected a lot from it. The film was released on November 18 and received a majorly positive response from critics as well as moviegoers.

On Tuesday (November 29), Drishyam 2 finally crossed the Rs 150 crore mark on the domestic front and is still going super strong at the ticket window.

With this feat, Ajay Devgn has become the fourth Bollywood actor to enter the 150 crore club this year (South films not included). Let's take a look at the other Hindi film actors who are on this list.