Witness Dr. Amit Kamle, Akshita Mudgal's Sparkling Chemistry In Irada Nek Hai

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 23: Dr. Amit Kamle, a well-known gospel Music Composer, is releasing his latest song - Irada Nek Hai - featuring Akshita Mudgal for Glorify Christ 7 on Christmas Eve 2022. Dr. Amit Kamle headed the Direction, Music Composition, Screenplay and Lyrics, while National Award Winner Shashaa Tirupati is the lead singer. The song centres around the message derived from Isaiah 55: 8-9 to put complete trust in God because his ways and plans are always better than our own and to trust that everything included in his plan is for the greater good.

Apart from the divine messages delivered through the song, the screenplay and direction also bring out the bond as played by Dr. Amit Kamle and Akshita Mudgal onscreen. Irada Nek Hai is a story about two friends, Amit (played by Dr. Amit Kamle) and Akshita (played by Akshita Mudgal), who are good friends and deeply rooted in faith. Akshita is an ambitious and organized person who aspires to become an air hostess and is offered a job by a major airline. Amit has always been supportive of Akshita's decisions. However, as Akshita is about to start her new career, an incident changes their lives, and both seek God's help.