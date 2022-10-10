Recognising mental health is an important step to keeping your physical health and life in good shape. World Mental Health Day is observed annually on October 10. The objective of celebrating this day is to bring awareness to mental health, which is still considered taboo in many parts of the world, and mobilise significant efforts to tackle the ever rising health risk that often goes unnoticed.

Cinema, as a medium of communication, has the capacity to reach a larger section of the population. Many Hindi films have beautifully captured the nuances of this topic and addressed the underlying causes and issues with empathy. There have been multiple movies that have talked about mental health and opened the door to healthy discussion around it. Films such as Dear Zindagi and Chhichhore, among others, subtly highlighted the topic on a broader scale.

So, today we bring a list of a few Bollywood movies that shed light on the importance of mental health and the positive change it can bring in the society.

Dear Zindagi

Helmed by Gauri Shinde, this 2016 film starred Alia Bhatt in the lead role. It is the first ever film made in Bollywood that revolved around depression, therapy, and past-trauma. Kiara (Alia Bhatt) is a filmmaker who is unhappy with her life, and then she meets a psychologist, Dr. Jahangir Khan, who helps her find answers to life and the problems related to it. It's a well-narrated story that highlights how important it is to face your inner turbulence and patiently handle it.

Taare Zameen Par

Directed and produced by Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par revolves around Ishaan (Darsheel Safary), an 8-year-old boy who suffers from dyslexia. This 2007 film also stars Tanay Chheda, Sachet Engineer, Vipin Sharma, and Tisca Chopra. Ishaan is sent to a boarding school by his parents, where he finds solace in his teacher, played by Khan. Although the film isn't entirely focused on mental illness, it's a hard-hitting story that shows how negligence regarding a child's mental status can seriously affect them. In the film, Khan helps Ishaan overcome his mental illness and triumph over his shortcomings.