Yash Calls South Films Trending & Bollywood Getting Finished Notion 'Bullsh*t'; 'Let's Just Do Good Work'

The year 2022 hasn't been a great one for the Hindi Film Industry. Barring a few releases, most of them (some even featuring big stars) have tanked at the box office. On the other hand, south films like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Vikram and more recently, Kantara have set the cash registers ringing at the box office.

The social media is abuzz with debates on whether South movies are overshadowing Hindi films. Amidst this, KGF star Yash recently said that he wants to get rid of demarcations which separate the entertainment industries.

While speaking about the India Today Conclave, Yash said, "I don't believe in Bollywood, Sandalwood, I don't believe in these 'woods' at all. Let's burn the woods. The point here is, we fought for our respect, please treat us like every actor is treated in this country. Just because things are working for us, I can't start doing the same thing for others."

The actor emphasized that right now, the audience is just looking out for good films irrespective of which industry they are coming from.

He said, "If I start treating rest of the people as, 'We have surpassed all your things and today South is going up and Bollywood is finishing,' all the bullsh*t I don't believe in. The point is, let's just do good work. The audience doesn't care whether it is from Bollywood, Karnataka or any other state."

He cities examples of Kannada films like Kantara, Charlie 777 and Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana and explained that these movies clicked with the audience even beyond Karnataka, adding that if a film is promoted well with a reputed banner and good presentation, it will reach more people.

Yash became an pan-India sensation with his portrayal of Rocky Bhai in KGF franchise. However, the actor believes that he can't be arrogant about the success and start thinking that he is the biggest star of the country, that he is even "beyond Bollywood".

"I am nobody, every Friday you have to prove yourself. Just because I have done KGF I can't think that tomorrow I am the biggest star or I am beyond Bollywood-there is no 'wood' in the first place-but if someone does better work, if someone does something good here, then definitely people will accept it all over the country and tables will turn," Yash said at the India Today Conclave.

On the work front, Yash whose last outing was the 2022 blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 is yet to announce his next project.