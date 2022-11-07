Yash Reveals Why KGF Chapter 3 Isn't Happening Anytime Soon; 'Want To Do Something Else'

This piece of news might break the hearts of Rocking Star Yash's fans who have been eagerly waiting to watch the return of their favourite star as the dashing Rocky bhai on the big screen post the monstrous success of KGF: Chapter 2.

At the recently held India Today Conclave in Mumbai, the actor finally shared an update on KGF: Chapter 3. Yash revealed that the film isn't happening anytime soon and also explained the reason behind the same.

The actor said, "Not anytime soon, sir. We had a thought, we have a plan. But, I want to do something else right now. Because for 6-7 years I have been doing that (playing Rocky Bhai in KGF films). We'll just take a break & see if everything falls in place we'll do it later but not anytime soon, sir."

"I know there are a lot of news floating around. When I say it, that's when the project will be announced. Rest of the things, I don't want anybody to believe in it. I will come and tell when it is out," Yash told the audience.

For the unversed, towards the end of KGF Chapter 2, Yash's character Rocky bhai is assumed to be dead after drowning in the ocean after his face-off with the Indian Navy. However in the end credits, director Prasanth Neel teased the audience with the third installment of the franchise. Since then, there have been various speculations floating on the internet about KGF 3.

At the conclave, Yash also spoke about the massive success of KGF franchise and shared, "If it doesn't sound arrogant, I did want this to happen. I visualised it and I wanted this to happen. I was living this day, this success, 5-6 years ago. Right now, it doesn't affect me. I am now kind of thinking ahead now."

He further added, "The scale of the success surprised a lot of people. India is a country which has got a lot of potential. What we are celebrating is only a fraction of what we can do. That's what we should look at. This helped us think that if we all came together, we could offer something big. This is 5-10 per cent of the potential we have tapped into. We can expect a lot more from the next generation."

On the work front, Yash is yet to make an announcement about his next project.