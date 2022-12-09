Year Ender 2022: An Action Hero To Jhund: 5 Hindi Films That Deserved Much Better Reception From Moviegoers
2022 is finally ending in just a few weeks and everyone is now looking forward to welcoming a new year. However, no one is going to forget this year, especially the Hindi film fraternity.
Most of the Bollywood films flopped badly in 2022 with a few exceptions including Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, The Kashmir Files, and Drishyam 2 among others.
While most of the releases were panned by critics, there were some films that received race reviews but still failed to make a mark commercially. Let's take a look at Bollywood films that were released in 2022 and deserved a much better reception from moviegoers.
An Action Hero
Directed by Anirudh Iyer, An Action Hero features Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. The action thriller was released on December 2 and received a favourable response from critics. However, it is a total washout at the ticket window. In the first week of its release, the film even failed to cross the Rs 10 crore mark.
Chup: Revenge Of The Artist
Featuring Sunny Deol, Dulque Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in key roles, Chup: Revenge Of The Artist was helmed by R Balki. The film revolves around the unique storyline of a serial killer targetting film critics who give dishonest reviews for films. Despite getting amazing reviews, the crime thriller earned very little at the box office with a lifetime collection of Rs 9.75 crore.
Runway 34
Runway 34 was Ajay Devgn's first release of 2022 as a protagonist and everyone was expecting a lot from it. It also marked the superstar's directorial comeback after the 2016 release Shivaay. Inspired by an aviation incident, the film received a good response from critics and also featured Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh in pivotal roles. It was a box office flop with a collection of Rs 32.96 crore. Runway 34 received huge appreciation after its digital release.
Jhund
Another Amitabh Bachchan-starrer who deserved a much better response at the box office. Directed by Nagraj Manjule, the film is a biographical sports drama based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. Despite getting huge appreciation for its storyline and performances, the movie failed to perform well commercially and earned Rs 15.16 crore in its theatrical run.
Badhaai Do
A spiritual sequel of the 2018 film Badhaai Ho, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's Badhaai Do revolves around the concept of lavender marriage. While the film received positive reviews for the theme and portrayal of the LGBTQ community, it underperformed at the ticket window and deserved much better than what it collected. Its lifetime collection was Rs 20.62 crore.
- An Action Hero Flops At Box Office; Ayushmaan Khurrana Delivers His 4th Consecutive Flop Despite Great Reviews
- Meri Pyaari Bindu To Doctor G: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Flops Before An Action Hero That Deserved To Be BO Hits
- Box Office: Bollywood Scores Weekend Of Over 40 crores, Drishyam 2 Leads Again, An Action Hero Is Very Low
- An Action Hero BO Day 2: Ayushmann Starrer Shows Slow Growth As Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 continues To Roar Loud
- Box Office: An Action Hero Records 5% Opening; Lowest Among Ayushmann’s Films Released Post COVID-19
- Will Ayushmann Khurrana Finally Deliver A Hit With An Action Hero After 3 Consecutive Flops?
- An Action Hero LEAKED Online: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Action Comedy Thriller Available For Free Download Online
- First Review Of Ayushmann Khurrana's Much-Awaited Film 'An Action Hero' Is Finally Out
- Aanand L Rai Spills The Beans On Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero; Reveals It's A 'Gutsy Story'
- Badhaai Do OTT Release Date And Time Details Out Now
- Apeksha Porwal's Challenging Journey From Playing A Tribal Girl To A Homosexual Character
- Deepak Arora On Romancing Rajkummar Rao In Badhaai Do: I Cannot Express The Feeling