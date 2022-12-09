Year Ender 2022: An Action Hero To Jhund: 5 Hindi Films That Deserved Much Better Reception From Moviegoers

An Action Hero

Directed by Anirudh Iyer, An Action Hero features Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. The action thriller was released on December 2 and received a favourable response from critics. However, it is a total washout at the ticket window. In the first week of its release, the film even failed to cross the Rs 10 crore mark.

Chup: Revenge Of The Artist

Featuring Sunny Deol, Dulque Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in key roles, Chup: Revenge Of The Artist was helmed by R Balki. The film revolves around the unique storyline of a serial killer targetting film critics who give dishonest reviews for films. Despite getting amazing reviews, the crime thriller earned very little at the box office with a lifetime collection of Rs 9.75 crore.

Runway 34

Runway 34 was Ajay Devgn's first release of 2022 as a protagonist and everyone was expecting a lot from it. It also marked the superstar's directorial comeback after the 2016 release Shivaay. Inspired by an aviation incident, the film received a good response from critics and also featured Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh in pivotal roles. It was a box office flop with a collection of Rs 32.96 crore. Runway 34 received huge appreciation after its digital release.

Jhund

Another Amitabh Bachchan-starrer who deserved a much better response at the box office. Directed by Nagraj Manjule, the film is a biographical sports drama based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. Despite getting huge appreciation for its storyline and performances, the movie failed to perform well commercially and earned Rs 15.16 crore in its theatrical run.

Badhaai Do

A spiritual sequel of the 2018 film Badhaai Ho, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's Badhaai Do revolves around the concept of lavender marriage. While the film received positive reviews for the theme and portrayal of the LGBTQ community, it underperformed at the ticket window and deserved much better than what it collected. Its lifetime collection was Rs 20.62 crore.