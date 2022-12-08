Year Ender: Dhanush-Aishwarya To Honey Singh-Shalini; Celebs Who Announced Separation In 2022

Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth

The year 2022 started on a shocking note for Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth's fans as the power couple announced their split in January. Dhanush shared an official statement announcing their separation which read as, '18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting.. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this'.

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh

Popular television couple Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh, who were married for almost nine years, got officially divorced early this year. However, the couple didn't make an official announcement in this regard. A source had told Hindustan Times and stated, 'They have moved on in their respective lives. Both of them are extremely private, and thus didn't wish to give out any official statement about the divorce'.

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh left everyone shocked after they decided to call off their 24 year marriage. The couple, who has been living separately for a while, filed their divorce in May this year. Talking about her divorce, Seema told Bollywood Bubble, 'The thing is if I were to wallow and it's a deep dark hole that you can quickly spiral into. So I choose to be on the other side. For me, this is what keeps me going. So even for the kids, for the family members, my brother or my sister. It's not nice to see your sister wallowing or your daughter... Then you're constantly stressed about that person'.

Raftaar and Komal Vohra

Renowned rapper Raftaar also filed for divorce from his wife Komal Vohra after six years of their marriage. It is reported that the couple was staying separately for a while. 'Both have moved on in their respective lives and the couple, along with their families, remain cordial,' a source was quoted as saying.

Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh

Rakhi Sawant surprised everyone when she announced her marriage with an NRI named Ritesh in 2019. He even made an appearance on national television in Bigg Boss 15. However, soon after the reality show ended early this year, she announced her separation from Ritesh. She claimed that Ritesh had fled their house because he doesn't want to live with her.

Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar

Honey Singh, who had married Shalini Talwar in 2011, made the headlines after his wife accused him of domestic violence last year. And this year the couple grabbed the eyeballs again after their divorce reached a settlement in September this year. According to media reports, Honey had paid an alimony of Rs 1 crore for the divorce settlement.