Year Ender: Hrithik-Saba to Siddhant-Navya, Rumoured Lovebirds Of B-Town Who Created A Buzz In 2022
It was quite a happening year in Bollywood as several celebs made the headlines not just for their professional life but also for their personal lives. Several celebs were rumoured to be dating this year and made headlines with their frequent hangouts. Though some of them went on to throw caution to the wind and were seen sharing mushy posts on social media, most of them have been tight-lipped about their love affair. And as 2022 is coming to an end, here is the list of rumoured celeb couples who made the headlines this year.
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad
Hrithik Roshan is currently dating Saba Azad and the duo are often seen spending quality time together. From going for dinner dates to spending time with the Roshan clan, Hrithik and Saba continue to go strong with each other. In fact, the Krrish actor also made sure to make Saba's birthday special by celebrating it just the way she likes it.
Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday
Post her break up with Ishaan Khattar, Ananya Panday has found love in Aditya Roy Kapur and the two are going strong with their relationship. The two were seen winning hearts with their chemistry during the Diwali celebrations and were even seen enjoying the FIFA World Cup together in Qatar lately. As of now, neither of them has confirmed or denied the dating rumours.
Kartik Aaryan and Pashmina Roshan
Kartik Aaryan, who has been on a box office roll this year, has been making headlines for his personal life as well. It is reported that he is dating Hrithik Roshan's cousin and Rajesh Roshan's daughter Pashmina Roshan. They are often seen spending quality time with each other. However, Kartik and Pashmina are yet to make the relationship official.
Prabhas and Kirti Sanon
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are set to share the screen for the first time in Om Raut's much anticipated movie Adipurush. And while the audience is looking forward to the release of Adipurush, there have been reports about Prabhas and Kriti finding love in each other. In fact, Varun even dropped hints about Prabhas going down on his knees for Kriti. Although Kriti dismissed the news of Prabhas proposing her, their dating rumours continue to be rife.
Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan
As Sara Ali Khan is an actress who likes to keep her personal life private. However, her love life made the headlines after cricketer Shubman Gill dropped hints about dating the Pataudi princess during an interview. It is reported that the young couple has been dating each other for a couple of months now.
Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde
Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde are all set to share the screen for the first time in Farhad Samji's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. As the fans are eagerly waiting to see the new onscreen pair, it is reported that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor is currently dating Pooja. Although one of Salman's friends dismissed the rumours, the reports are rife and fans are waiting for the rumoured couple to address the rumours.
Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda
Siddhant Chaturvedi, who made his debut with Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy, is rumoured to be dating Amitabh Bachchan's grand daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Although the Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor claims to be single, his frequent hangouts with Navya narrate a different story.
