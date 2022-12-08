Year Ender 2022: Vikram Vedha To Jersey; 5 South Remakes Which Failed To Do Well At Box Office
After the deadly coronavirus wave, theatres reopened in the second half of 2021 and Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi turned out to be a huge hit. The film's success boosted the confidence of Bollywood filmmakers and everyone expected that 2022 will be a great year for the film industry.
However, the reality turned out to be totally opposite as only a handful of Hindi movies including Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, and Drishyam 2 doing well at the box office. Whereas, the majority of the films released in 2022 failed badly.
From Bachchhan Paandey to Drishyam 2, several Hindi remakes of hit South films also tried to revive the industry. However, only a few of them succeeded. As we're now all set to bid goodbye to the year, let's look at the list of South remakes that flopped badly at the box office in 2022.
Vikram Vedha
Directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, Vikram Vedha is the official Hindi remake of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi's hit Telugu film of the same name. Featuring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles, the action thriller was released in September this year amid huge buzz and expectations. Also featuring Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles, it marked Hrithik's big-screen comeback after three long years and received positive reviews after its release. However, the film underperformed at the ticket window with a lifetime nett collection of Rs 78.66 crore in India.
Hit: The First Case
Featuring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles, Hit: The First Case is the Hindi remake of Sailesh Kolanu's 2020 Telugu release starring Adivi Sesh. The action thriller, produced by T-Series and Dil Raju Production, was released in July. After hitting theatres, it received mixed and turned out to be a box office disaster. In its theatrical run, the film collected Rs 9.29 crore.
Nikamma
Directed by Sabir Khan, Nikamma featured Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in the lead roles alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra. An official remake of the 2017 Telugu flick Middle Class Abbayi, the action comedy also marked the theatrical comeback of Shilpa Shetty Kundra after a long gap of 13 years. Released in June, the film failed to impress critics and collected just Rs 1.77 crore. It was a commercial washout.
Jersey
Featuring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, Jersey was the Hindi remake of Nani's 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. The sports drama marked director Gowtam Tinnanuri's Hindi film debut and Shahid's comeback to theatres after the super success of Kabir Singh. After multiple delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the film finally was finally released in April amid the KGF: Chapter 2 wave. Despite receiving favourable reviews, it earned Rs 19.68 crore theatrically and flopped commercially.
Bachchhan Paandey
Released during the Holi week, Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon's Bachchhan Paandey was among the biggest releases of 2022. The official remake of the 2014 Tamil hit Jigarthanda, the film was panned by critics and was a major box office failure. Akshay's flop streak started with Bachchhan Pandey and it hasn't ended yet. Also, it got affected by The Kashmir Files wave and earned Rs 49.98 crore.
