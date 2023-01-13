63-year-old Neena Gupta Flaunts Toned Legs In Thigh-High Slit Dress, Fans Call Her 'Patakha Guddi'
Neena Gupta's social media game is on point. Be it her vacation videos or stunning no-filtered photos, the veteran actress knows how to keep her fans engaged. As she kick-started the weekend, the Badhaai Ho actress posted a picture where she can be seen flaunting her toned legs while striking a pose for the camera.
NEENA GUPTA FLAUNTS LEGS IN NEW INSTAGRAM PHOTO
On Friday (January 13), the actress treated us with another stunning photo, showcasing her OOTD in style. She donned a thigh-high slit white dress and paired it up with a branded brown belt. The Masaba Masaba actress enhanced her look with a matching handbag and classic brown heels.
Who will ever say that she is 63 years old after looking at her recent photo? Neena Gupta looked all sassy and oozed confidence while posing for the picture. She sported sunglasses and kept her tresses open to keep her look neat.
The Bollywood actress posted the photo on her official Instagram handle along with the caption, "Aaj toh matching matching." Within a few minutes, her snap went viral on the internet.
Fans have flooded the comments section with their messages. One user called her 'Patakha Guddi" while another commented, "o my my..u gorgeous."
The netizens went gaga over Neena Gupta's photo, stating that she is an inspiration for everyone.
NEENA GUPTA UPCOMING FILMS, WEB SERIES
On the professional front, Neena Gupta was last seen as Manju Mishra in Vadh. The thriller film also starred Sanjay Mishra in a key role.
2022 was Neena Gupta's year as she played challenging roles in films like Goodbye and Uuchai. Uunchai co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani has received a good response from the audience upon its digital premiere on a leading streaming platform.
From silver screen to OTT, the actress has been ruling the roost in all the mediums. She is yet to announce her upcoming web series of movies.
What do you have to say about Neena Gupta's new picture? Do share your thoughts with us by dropping a tweet @Filmibeat.
Keep watching this space for more updates.
