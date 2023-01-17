Actress Evelyn Sharma Expecting Second Child With Hubby Tushaan, Flaunts Baby Bump In Cute Pictures

Actress Evelyn Sharma, known for films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Yaariyan, and Main Tera Hero, among others, has announced her second pregnancy. This comes 14 months after she and her husband, Indo-Australian dental surgeon and entrepreneur Dr Tushaan Bhindi, welcomed their first child. Her first child, a baby girl, was born in November 2021.

And now, doting mother Evelyn and her husband Tushaan Bhindi are set to welcome their second child together.

EVELYN SHARMA ANNOUNCES SECOND PREGNANCY

On January 17, 2023, Evelyn took to her IG handle to share the happy news with her fans. She shared some cute pictures in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump. Evelyn radiated a pregnancy glow as she caressed her belly, wearing a black sports bra and joggers. Along with the pictures, Evelyn captioned her posts as follows:

She wrote, "Can't wait to hold you in my arms!! Baby 2 is on the way!"

As soon as Evelyn posted the pictures, several Bollwyodo celebrities, including Sonal Chauhan, Neha Dhupia, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Elnaaz Norouzi, congratulated the actress in the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons wishing the family. "Congratulations to you my dearest, such great news," wrote actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, while actress Sonal Chouhan said, Awwwww Congratulations my love."

"Congrats Evelyn. Beautiful news," wrote Lisa Haydon, while actress Neha Dhupia wrote, "Many congratulations twice the love and fun."

EVELYN SHARMA'S FIRST PREGNANCY

Evelyn Sharma tied the knot with her fiance, Tushaan Bhindi, in an intimate wedding in Brisbane, Australia, in May 2021. Soon, she announced the news of her first pregnancy in July 2021, and on November 19, 2021, Evelyn announced the birth of her daughter. She introduced her through a blog post and revealed her daughter's name to be Ava Bhindi. Her post read, "The most important role of my life... #mommy to @avabhindi."