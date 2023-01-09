Anushka Ranjan & Aditya Seal REACT To Pregnancy Rumours In A Quirky Way; Say ‘Only Baby In My Life….’

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal make for a cute couple and there are no second thoughts about it. The couple tied the knot in November 2021 and ever since then, they don't leave a chance to paint the town red with their mushy romance. From their vacation pics to glimpses of their romantic moments and more, Anushka and Adita often dish out major relationship goals. Interestingly, Anushka and Aditya were all over the headlines recently as there were reports about the couple expecting their first child together. Yes! The media reports suggested that Anushka Ranjan is pregnant and is expected to embrace motherhood this year.

A report published in Bollywood Hungama stated, "The couple is currently enjoying their New Year time in Dubai. While the couple is enjoying their blissful time with their friends, they are also gearing up to enter a new phase in their lives. Both Aditya and Anushka are elated to become parents". As the news spread like wildfire, Anushka had rubbished the reports and claimed that she isn't pregnant. Taking to her Instagram story, Anushka shared a pic of herself with Aditya Seal who was lying in her lap as he held his head gently. She captioned the image as, "This is the only baby in my life right now. We are not pregnant".

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's reaction to her pregnancy rumours: