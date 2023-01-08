Anushka Ranjan & Aditya Seal To Embrace Parenthood Soon; Couple Expecting Their First Child Together - Report

It has been just two months since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had embraced parenthood for the first time. The power couple had welcomed baby girl Raha Kapoor in November 2022 and they have been on cloud nine ever since. In fact, they have been a hands on parents and are quite protective towards their baby girl. And as Alia is enjoying her journey of motherhood, it is reported that her best friend is also set to embark her journey of parenthood. We are talking about Anushka Ranjan who is married to Aditya Seal. The couple had tied the knot in November 2021 and are reportedly expecting their first child together.

As per a report published in Bollywood Hungama, a source stated, "The couple is currently enjoying their New Year time in Dubai. While the couple is enjoying their blissful time with their friends, they are also gearing up to enter a new phase in their lives. Both Aditya and Anushka are elated to become parents". Interestingly, Aditya had earlier spoken about having a daughter and stated that he will be a protective father. "Tomorrow if I have a girl child, main uske boyfriend ki dhajjiyan uda dunga. (I will take her boyfriend's class)," he was quoted saying to Bollywood Bubble. In fact, Anushka also emphasised that Aditya is even a protective father figure to her sister Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Advertisement

Although neither Anushka nor Aditya have made an official announcement about it, their fans are clearly happy with the buzz about the actress' pregnancy.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Aditya was last seen in Rocket Gang. The movie was a story of friendship, camaraderie, love and dance and featured Nikita Dutta, Jason Tham, Mokshda Jaikhani, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Tejas Varma, Aadvik Mongia, Jayshree Gogoi, Dipali Borkar and Siddhant Sharma.