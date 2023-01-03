‘In Dono Ke Pass Ek Hi Kapda Hai Bus', Aishwarya Rai, Daughter Aaradhya Get Trolled For Their Airport Look
Like every other Bollywood celebrity, actors Actor-couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, with their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan jetted off to holiday in New York to celebrate New Year 2023. On January 3, the power family was spotted at the Mumbai airport as they were leaving for home. The Bachchans returned from their dreamy getaway, and the trio were all smiles as they walked towards their car.
AISHWARYA RAI, DAUGHTER AARADHYA TROLLED
Aishwarya was seen wearing comfy airport fashion in an all-black casual oversized coat and matching jeggings, while Abhishek and Aaradhya chose colourful outfits. The little girl's hair was tied in a side ponytail with bangs, while Asihwarya kept her hair open as usual. Though the mother-daughter duo made for an adorable sight, they were brutally trolled for their appearance.
As the video shared by a paparazzo account went viral, netizens left no stone unturned to troll Aishwarya for being way too protective of her daughter, who is 11 years old, as she keeps holding her hand in public. Not just this, they even made fun of Aaradhya's hairstyle and mocked the way she carries herself, calling her unsmart. Meanwhile, there were some who pointed out that the mother-daughter duo is always seen in the same kind of outfits for their airport appearance.
CHECK OUT COMMENTS:
As soon as the video was posted, social media users took to the comment section and started trolling them. One commented, "She treats that child like a personlised doll" while another wrote, "Isn't she like 11 yrs old? Why is she always holding moms hand in public " Another user wrote, "Which cement did they use to join their bodies together?" One user said, "Koi Aishwarya ko black tents & Anaarkali se mukti doo."
Further, one user's comment read, "Why is she in the same attire every time, same with the daughter," while one wrote, "Hair style change karne ki Zarort hai dono koo." One Instagram user's comment read, "Is it me or anyone else too notice sometjing funny or madeup about her daughter." "Bachi bechari ka dil bht chahta hai pose krne ka but mummy nhi chorhti," another one said. One user wrt]ote, "Daily ek hi clothes." One commented, "Black beast always wear black clothes dnt knw y," wile one social media user said, "Tell her she look so bad in same hairstyle." One said, "Iska forehead kabhi nai dekha."
It's not the first time Aishwarya and Aardhay have been mocked by netizens for being who they are. Earlier, Aishwarya was trolled for posting a picture of herself kissing her daughter on the lips.
In terms of work, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's last screen appearance was in Ponniyin Selvan: I, which marked her return to the big screen.
