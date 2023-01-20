Bas Karo Yaar: Fans Support Aishwarya Rai As Netizens Ask Her To Change Aaradhya Bachchan's Hairstyle

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement ceremony turned out to be a star-studded affair as leading Bollywood celebs attended it. From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, popular celebrities graced the Gol Daana ceremony at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's Antilia to extend their warm wishes to the couple. Aishwarya Rai was one of the first few guests to arrive at the gala event along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan stole all the limelight from others as they made a stylish appearance at the engagement ceremony in Mumbai. The mother-daughter duo wore stylish outfits for the function, looking picture-perfect as ever.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR AISHWARYA RAI?

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I, which arrived in the cinema halls last year. The Tamil epic drama co-starring Vikram and Trisha created ripples at the box office upon its release.

Aishwarya, who was seen in a double role in the first installment of Ponniyin Selvan, will entertain the audience with the second part. An official announcement about the second installment was recently made. The film will hit the silver screens in April 2023.

