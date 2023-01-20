Bas Karo Yaar: Fans Support Aishwarya Rai As Netizens Ask Her To Change Aaradhya Bachchan's Hairstyle
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement ceremony turned out to be a star-studded affair as leading Bollywood celebs attended it. From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, popular celebrities graced the Gol Daana ceremony at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's Antilia to extend their warm wishes to the couple. Aishwarya Rai was one of the first few guests to arrive at the gala event along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan stole all the limelight from others as they made a stylish appearance at the engagement ceremony in Mumbai. The mother-daughter duo wore stylish outfits for the function, looking picture-perfect as ever.
WHAT'S NEXT FOR AISHWARYA RAI?
On the work front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I, which arrived in the cinema halls last year. The Tamil epic drama co-starring Vikram and Trisha created ripples at the box office upon its release.
Aishwarya, who was seen in a double role in the first installment of Ponniyin Selvan, will entertain the audience with the second part. An official announcement about the second installment was recently made. The film will hit the silver screens in April 2023.
DISCLAIMER: The particular article is a compilation of thoughts shared by social media users on the subject. Ideas expressed do not reflect the view of Filmibeat.
- Aishwarya Rai, Gauri, Sara Ali Khan: Best-Dressed Celebs At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Engagement
- She's All Grown Up: Aaradhya Bachchan Steals Limelight From Aishwarya At Anant Ambani's Engagement.
- ‘In Dono Ke Pass Ek Hi Kapda Hai Bus', Aishwarya Rai, Daughter Aaradhya Get Trolled For Their Airport Look
- Aaradhya Bachchan's Cute Reaction As Mom Aishwarya Rai Pulls Ranveer Singh's Cheeks Will Make You Go Aww
- Here's What Vivek Oberoi Said When Asked About His Past Relationship With Ex-GF Aishwarya Rai
- Dhanush Beats Alia Bhatt To Become The Most Popular Indian Star of 2022, IMDb Releases Top 10 List
- ‘I Do Not Idolise SRK’ When Vivek Oberoi Said He ‘Loves’ Salman & Called Shah Rukh ‘Arrogant’
- ‘People Say That I Look Like Aishwarya Rai’ - Kalaga Thalaivan Actress Nidhhi Agerwal Opens Up!
- Aaradhya Bachchan Twins With Parents Aishwarya & Abhishek At Her Birthday Bash; Jaya Bachchan All Smiles
- ‘Her Face Is Spoiled Like Katrina’: Aishwarya Rai Getting Trolled For ‘Ruining’ Her Face Is A New Low
- Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: A Glance At Her Collaborations With Maniratnam
- Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash: Aishwarya-Abhishek, Vicky-Katrina, Sidharth-Kiara & Others Make Heads Turn