She's All Grown Up: Aaradhya Bachchan Steals Limelight From Aishwarya At Anant Ambani's Engagement.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a stylish appearance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement ceremony on Thursday (January 19) in Mumbai. The Bollywood diva attended the star-studded function along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, looking picture-perfect as ever. When it comes to making a strong statement with her attires, none can beat Aish. The former Miss World once again impressed the fashion police with her sparkling green outfit at the bash.

AISHWARYA RAI, AARADHYA BACHCHAN SIZZLE AT ANANT AMBANI'S ENGAGEMENT

The mother-daughter duo made sure that the spotlight was on when they made a grand entry at Ambani's residence Antilia. Aishwarya donned a green suit, teaming her outfit with statement earrings and classic heels. She flashed her million-dollar smile while striking a pose for the camera, giving us a moment to cherish for.

Guess who stole all the limelight from Aishwarya? None other than her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The star kid looked pretty in a white chikankari suit and matching mojris. Aish and Aradhaya's OOTD are perfect for the wedding season. We hope you are taking notes.

