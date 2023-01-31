Bollywood Na Kabhi Khatam...: Anurag Kashyap On Boycott Trend Against Hindi Films - EXCLUSIVE
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is all set to take the audience on a roller coaster ride filled with love, emotions and drama in his new flick Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. The romantic film starring Alaya F will mark the Bollywood debut of Karan Mehta. All eyes are on the upcoming movie as it promises to share a refreshing take on love in modern times. While fans are gushing over the quirky title, they are also quite excited to see Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance as a DJ.
Ahead of the release of Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, Filmibeat interacted with Anurag Kashyap about the film and other interesting topics. From a meaningful conversation about his new romantic drama to an interesting rapid-fire game, the filmmaker bared his heart out in the exclusive conversation.
While many celebrities have shied away from expressing their opinion, Mr. Kashyap never fails to amaze us with his take on different topics. He openly praised Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, stating that the action thriller has proved that content will sell irrespective of the negative publicity and demeaning remarks on social media.
The Gangs Of Wasseypur director expressed his thoughts when asked about the boycott Bollywood trend that dominated social media. Is Bollywood back with a bang? Is the success of Pathaan a befitting reply to the people, who assumed the Hindi film industry has failed to resonate well with the audience in recent times? Anurag shared his thoughts on the matter, saying, "Bollywood kabhi khatam nhi hoga. It will never die. The industry is here to stay and entertain the audience."
This is just a trailer as we will soon share the full-fledged interview on our YouTube channel. From spilling the beans on lesser-known fact about him to revealing what he looks in a newcomer while casting him/her in a project, Anurag Kashyap spoke about different things in the fun-filled interview.
Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat will hit the silver screens on February 3, 2023.
Keep watching this space for more updates.
- Alaya F Wears Hot-Pink Ruffled Midi For Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabaat Promotions; Check Out Its Price
- Taapsee Pannu Trolled For Her Response When Asked About Raju Srivastava’s Death
- Huma Qureshi Recalls Her First Meeting With Anurag Kashyap; Says He Asked Her 'Tu Paagal Hai Kya?'
- Natchathiram Nagargiradhu First Review: Pa Ranjith's Film Gets A Thumbs Up!
- Anupam Kher Defends Aditya Chopra; Slams Anurag Kashyap For Taking A Jibe At YRF's Head Honcho
- Anupam Kher Takes A Jibe At Anurag Kashyap: It Is Not Important To Me What He Thinks
- Swara Bhasker On The Current Phase Of Bollywood: With Bollywood, ‘Pappufication’ Has Happened
- Dobaaraa Day 3 Box Office Collection: Taapsee Pannu's Film Has A Decent Weekend Opening
- Dobaaraa Day 2 Box Office Collection: Taapsee Pannu-Anurag Kashyap's Film Remains Steady
- Dobaaraa Day 1 Box Office Collection: Taapsee Pannu's Film Opens On A Dull Note
- Vivek Agnihotri On Anurag Kashyap's Oscars Comment On The Kashmir Files: Why Is He So Scared Of The Film?
- Anurag Kashyap Says Karan Johar Is A Misunderstood Person; 'The Most Amazing Thing About Him Is...'