Bollywood Na Kabhi Khatam...: Anurag Kashyap On Boycott Trend Against Hindi Films - EXCLUSIVE

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is all set to take the audience on a roller coaster ride filled with love, emotions and drama in his new flick Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. The romantic film starring Alaya F will mark the Bollywood debut of Karan Mehta. All eyes are on the upcoming movie as it promises to share a refreshing take on love in modern times. While fans are gushing over the quirky title, they are also quite excited to see Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance as a DJ.

Ahead of the release of Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, Filmibeat interacted with Anurag Kashyap about the film and other interesting topics. From a meaningful conversation about his new romantic drama to an interesting rapid-fire game, the filmmaker bared his heart out in the exclusive conversation.

While many celebrities have shied away from expressing their opinion, Mr. Kashyap never fails to amaze us with his take on different topics. He openly praised Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, stating that the action thriller has proved that content will sell irrespective of the negative publicity and demeaning remarks on social media.

Advertisement

The Gangs Of Wasseypur director expressed his thoughts when asked about the boycott Bollywood trend that dominated social media. Is Bollywood back with a bang? Is the success of Pathaan a befitting reply to the people, who assumed the Hindi film industry has failed to resonate well with the audience in recent times? Anurag shared his thoughts on the matter, saying, "Bollywood kabhi khatam nhi hoga. It will never die. The industry is here to stay and entertain the audience."

This is just a trailer as we will soon share the full-fledged interview on our YouTube channel. From spilling the beans on lesser-known fact about him to revealing what he looks in a newcomer while casting him/her in a project, Anurag Kashyap spoke about different things in the fun-filled interview.

Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat will hit the silver screens on February 3, 2023.

Keep watching this space for more updates.