Ye Hasta Kyun Nai Hai?: Netizens Wonder About Aryan Khan As He Walks Into Ambani's Bash With Mom Gauri
Billionaire Mukesh and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, got engaged to his childhood sweetheart, Radhika Merchant, in a grand celebration at their lavish mansion, Antilia. The ceremony, which is called Dol Dhana, is a traditional Gujarati ritual that literally means engagement. Several Bollywood celebrities made glamorous appearances at Ambani's bash to bless the couple. The star-studded evening saw celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, and others in attendance.
But it was Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Ayan Khan and wife Gauri Khan who stole the limelight at the party with their glammed avatars. The mother-and-son duo shone like stars as they posed for the shutterbugs. Gauri wore a shimmery sequined silver lehenga, while Aryan Khan made a stylish appearance in a black shirt, matching pants, and shiny jacket. As Gauri's pleasant smile won the hearts of fans, Aryan's smouldering facial expression became a topic of discussion on social media.
