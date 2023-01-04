When Gauri Khan Gave Perfect Dating Advice To Aryan Khan; Says ‘Date as many girls…..’
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been one of the most talked about star kids in the industry. From his style sense to his swag, and his hangouts, everything about Aryan tends to make the headlines. Interestingly, Aryan has been all over the news these days and this time for his personal life. According to media reports, Aryan is said to be dating Nora Fatehi currently. The news came to light after a fan shared pics with them from a party. And as Aryan and Nora's dating rumours are going rife, we have got our hands on Gauri Khan's advice for him.
During her appearance on Koffee With Karan, when Karan Johar asked her for dating advice for Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, Gauri won hearts with her response. For Suahan, Gauri advised, "Never date two guys at the same time". Sharing a bit of dating advice for Aryan, Gauri stated, "Date as many girls as you want, till you decide to get married. And then full stop". Well, now that's what we call the cool parents. Meanwhile, neither Aryan nor has addressed the dating rumours so far.
Talking about the work front, Aryan, who was speculated to make an acting debut, is interested in writing and direction. has finally announced his debut project and even shared a pic of a script that he has written. In the caption, Aryan stated that since he has completed the script, he is looking forward to directing his debut project. He wrote, "Wrapped with the writing...can't wait to say action". To this, Gauri took to the comment section and wrote, "Can't wait to watch". On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan also took to the comment section and commented, "Wow....thinking...believing....dreaming done, now onto dare". Furthermore, King Khan sent best wishes to Aryan and wrote, "Wish you the best for the first one. It's always special..."
- Aryan Khan Wants Shah Rukh Khan To Visit The Sets Of His Directorial Debut; Latter Has A Special Condition
- Aryan Khan Wraps The Script Of His Directorial Debut; Proud Dad Shah Rukh Khan Pens A Special Note For Him
- After Aryan Khan's Rejection, Karan Johar Planning To Launch Saif Ali Khan's Son Ibrahim Ali Khan In Films?
- Aryan Khan Turns Down Karan Johar And Zoya Akhtar’s Acting Offers; Has No Interest In Becoming An Actor
- Suhana Khan Wishes ‘Bestest Friend’ Shah Rukh Khan On His Birthday With A Cute Childhood Pic Ft Aryan Khan
- Star Kids Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgan, Aryan Khan Arrive In Style At Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali Bash, See Pics
- NCB Inquiry Finds ‘Grave Irregularities’ In Aryan Khan Drug Case, Says He Was Deliberately Targeted
- SRK Kisses Son AbRam After He Wins A Medal At Taekwondo Match; Saif-Kareena Cheer For Taimur
- Shah Rukh Khan Brings On-Board Fauda Director Lior Raz To Train Son Aryan Khan
- Aryan Khan To Make His Bollywood Debut Soon, But Not As An Actor; Deets Inside
- Aryan Khan Ignoring Ananya Panday At Maja Ma Screening Gets Netizens Talking; See Video
- Shah Rukh Khan’s Kids Aryan & Suhana Trolled For Giving A Cold Reaction To Paps; Netizens Say ‘Faltu Attitude’