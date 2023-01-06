Aryan Khan Spotted Partying With A Pakistani Actress Amid Dating Rumours; See Pic

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been the talk for a while now. He has been among the most talked about star kids and his swag and dapper looks have been making the ladies go weak in their knees. And now, Aryan has been grabbing the headlines for his love life. It is reported that Aryan Khan is currently dating Nora Fatehi. The news came into light after their pics surfaced from the New Year celebrations. Interestingly, Aryan is once again grabbing the eyeballs as amid the dating rumours he was spotted partying with a Pakistani actress.

Pakistani actress Sadia Khan has taken the internet by a storm as she has shared a pic with Aryan Khan from the New Year celebrations. In the pic, Sadia looked stunning in a black outfit while Aryan looked dapper in his maroon t-shirt which he had paired with denims and white jacket. The two made a stunning pair and Sadia had captioned the image as, "Throwback to New Year Eve". Needless to say, Aryan and Sadia's pic has been going viral on social media.

