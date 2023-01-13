Astonishing The World With Her Rising Presence In Modelling And Entertainment, Enter Pooja Saxena.

Pooja Saxena, even after being a young talent in modelling, social media and entertainment, has always been high on energy, enthusiasm and confidence, for she believes in her craft and knows what she aims to offer audiences through her impeccable work and content. She aims to grow as an artist in these industries and be known as a top name that inspires many other growing professionals, especially young girls.

This young and highly passionate girl last year had astonished people by featuring in a music video titled "Teri Meri Jodi Charchit Se - Happy Birthday Darling", which helped her prove her mettle as an artist as the video gained over 2 million views on YouTube and still growing. The Haryanvi song of 2022 featured her with Dev Chouhan and was released with the mesmerizing vocals of Amit Dhull.

Speaking on the love, she has been consistently receiving for the song, Pooja Saxena says, "I can't thank my audiences enough, for they have never let a dull moment stay in my life. They have constantly showered me with so much love and appreciation, and so I wish to continue entertaining them with my work for a long time."