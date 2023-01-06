Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Grand Wedding To Take Place Amid Scenic Hills Of Kandala; Here Are More Details

ATHIYA SHETTY AND KL RAHUL WEDDING DETAILS

Further, it is being reported that Sunil Shetty's Khandala bungalow will have high security, while the wedding will be attended by close friends and family members. The couple's marriage will be a private affair that will include a few big names from the cricket world and Bollywood. On the other hand, a few important business friends of the Shetty family are expected to attend their wedding.