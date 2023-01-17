Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Wedding Preparations Begin In Full Swing, Cricketer’s House Lit With Lights; WATCH
Get ready for yet another grand wedding in Bollywood! This year's first industry wedding is going to be that of actor Suniel Shetty, his wife Mana Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty, and cricketer KL Rahul. The lovebirds will reportedly tie the knot on January 23, and their wedding ceremonies are said to happen on January 21 and 23, while they are likely to exchange vows on January 23.
Meanwhile, the wedding preparations have already begun in full swing. Recently, some videos surfaced online showing the two celebrities' families preparing for the big day. Cricketer KL Rahul's home has already been decorated with hanging lights.
As per some media reports, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will exchange their wedding vows at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on January 23. It has also been reported that their Khandala villa is also getting decorated.
- Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Grand Wedding To Take Place Amid Scenic Hills Of Kandala; Here Are More Details
- KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty To Tie The Knot Between January 21-23? Here’s What We Know
- Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul To Get Hitched At Suniel Shetty's Khandala Bungalow: Report
- Suniel Shetty Reveals When Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Will Tie The Knot
- KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty To Get Married In Early 2023?
- Suniel Shetty Reacts To Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Wedding Rumours!
- Suniel Shetty On Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Wedding Reports: It's For Them To Decide What They Want To Do
- Athiya Shetty On Her Wedding Rumours With KL Rahul: Let People Think Whatever They Want To
- Ahan Shetty On Reports Of Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Wedding: Engagement Bhi Nahi Hui Hai
- Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Wedding: Numerological Prediction (Exclusive)
- Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul To Become Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Neighbours Post Marriage?
- Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul To Get Hitched Soon; South Indian Wedding On The Cards: Report