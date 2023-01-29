Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Share Glimpses Of Mehendi & Sangeet, Suniel Shetty Dances Gleefully. See PICS

The pictures feature Athiya's father, Suniel Shetty, dancing his heart out with the other guests at the function, whereas another pic shows Athiya and KL Rahul almost losing themselves in dance during an after-party.

ATHIYA SHETTY, KL RAHUL SHARE PICTURES FROM THEIR SANGEET & MEHENDI CEREMONIES

Athiya took to her Instagram account on Sunday and shared a bunch of lovely snaps from her mehndi ceremony and simply wrote, "22.01.23," which is a day before their wedding. For the mehendi ceremony, KL Rahul wore a grey embroidered kurta-payjama set, while Athiya looked stunning in an ivory mirror-detailed lehenga with colourful kundan and polki jewellery.

Taking to their respective Instagram pages, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul shared pictures from their fun and gleeful mehndi and sangeet functions. In the first photo, Athiya flaunts her henna-clad hands while Rahul pulls her cheeks. Which is followed by Suniel Shetty dancing some steps on the dance floor dressed in a white kurta and pyjamas. The third picture shows Athiya having fun with her bridesmaids, including Krishna Shroff, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and others.