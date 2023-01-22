Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: First Glimpse Of Mandap Out, Couple To Have ‘No Phone Policy'?

Actor Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty, who is set to wed her boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul, kickstarted their wedding festivities on Saturday. The couple tied the knot on January 23, and the pre-wedding celebrations began with a sangeet night, which was held on January 21. The big-fat wedding that is happening at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse is reported to have been lit up in golden shamiana with fairy lights, flowers, and many more.

The wedding is reportedly said to be an intimate affair, with only close friends and families in attendance. Meanwhile, earlier, multiple videos surfaced online that gave us a glimpse of the lavish wedding venue, decorated with lights and hanging lamps. On the other hand, a few images that were leaked on social media showed the venue decorated beautifully in yellow and white shades.

Reports have it that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's mehendi ceremony will take place inside Suniel's villa on Sunday, January 22, with only limited guests in attendance.

ATHIYA SHETTY-KL RAHUL RECEPTION

According to a report in India Today, the couple will be hosting a grand reception a few weeks after their wedding. The party will be thrown in Mumbai and Bengaluru for their industry friends and work colleagues.

The couple and their families have kept their wedding details under wraps, however, the buzz is that the grand reception party will be held after the IPL. Athiya and KL Rahul have been together since 2019 and have been quite open about their relationship on social media platforms.

Speaking about the guest list, several Bollywood and cricket stars are believed to have been invited to grace their wedding, including Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Virat Kohli.

ATHIYA SHETTY-KL RAHUL TO HAVE 'NO PHONE POLICY'

Several media reports have claimed that the guests who will be attending the star couple's wedding will not be allowed to use their cell phones, as like many other celebs, the couple is going for a "no-phone policy."