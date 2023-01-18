EXCLUSIVE! One Of Stories Of Ekta Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Based On Bigg Boss? Here's What We Know

Fans have been able to keep their calm ever since it was revealed that Ektaa R Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee will be appearing on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 to announce the next installment of their cult classic LSD 'Love Sex aur Dhokha'. Movie buffs, who enjoyed the first installment, are excited to know details about the project. After the news spread like wildfire on the internet, there have been several speculations about Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2.

Guess what? A little birdie exclusively informed Filmibeat that the reason why Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee are announcing their new project on Bigg Boss 16 is that one of the stories in the anthology is based on a reality show which is similar to Bigg Boss. Yes, you read that right!

EKTA KAPOOR'S LOVE SEX DHOKA 2 BASED ON BIGG BOSS? HERE'S AN EXCLUSIVE UPDATE

It is a very rare phenomenon that two talented filmmakers visit th sets of a reality show for announcing their film. While we usually see actors promote their movie on a non-fiction show, for the first a film will be announced on the stage of Bigg Boss 16 and that too in the presence of the makers.

A source close to the project said, "One of the story of 'Love Sex aur Dhokha 2' is about a reality show which is similar to Bigg boss and hence announcing the film on Bigg Boss seems just right."

While the production house has remained tight-lipped about the cast and story, we have heard that Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee will offer a meaty role to one of the Bigg Boss 16 contestants. Priyanka Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot or MC Stan, who will be the lucky one to bag a role in LSD 2? Only time will tell.

BIGG BOSS 16 ELIMINATION

Bigg Boss 16, which is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, one of the most popular shows on the small screen. BB 16 has emerged as the number non-fiction shows across all leading GECs. The makers have introduced the Ticket to Finale segment as the show is now inching closer towards its end.

Nine contestants are in the race for the finale and only one of them will lift the winner's trophy. The likes of Sumbul Touqeer, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shalin Bhanot have been nominated for eviction this week.

National award-winning director Dibakar Banerjee has once again teamed up with producer Ektaa R Kapoor for the second installment of LSD and we are expecting them to create magic once again.

Are you excited for Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2? Do share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.