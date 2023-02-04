Bigg Boss 16: Dolly Bindra Calls Priyanka 'Judgemental Person', Wants THIS Mandali Member To WIN

Bigg Boss 16 Update: After a successful run, Colors TV's super hit reality show is going to end next week. As the much-awaited grand finale is scheduled for February 12, many celebrities and ex-Bigg Boss contestants have been sharing the names of their favourite contestants now.

Currently, seven contestants are locked inside the Bigg Boss 16 house and loyal viewers are saying that one among Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, and Mc Stan have the maximum chance of winning the show.

However, anything can happen in the finale as Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Shalin Bhanot too have proved their worth in the game time and again. A week before the finale, Bigg Boss 4 finalist Dolly Bindra has finally revealed the name of her favourite Bigg Boss 16 contestant.In the interview, she even took a dig at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Interestingly, she wants one of the mandali members to win Bigg Boss 16 but its not Shiv Thakare or MC Stan. In fact, according to Dolly Bindra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia should win the reality show. Yes, you read that right!

Taking a guess about who's winning Bigg Boss 16, she told ETimes, "There is no guess. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwala is winning it outright. And I am not sounding her because she's a Sardarni." She added, "The moment I saw her, I felt that she is winning the trophy this season."

On being asked about other contestants who has a chance to win it, she took a dig at Priyanka ans stated, "I don't think anybody else can. But my home people have been saying Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. But I disagree. She's a judgmental person."

Dolly doidn't even included Priyanka in her top four list. Revealing the names, she added, "Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia 1 Shiv Thakare 2, Sumbul Touqeer Khan 3, MC Stan 4. Stan has pulled a lot of eyeballs to the show; he's quite vocal and I like that. You have to be vocal in life. Take a stand in your life."

Do you agree with Dolly Bindra? Share your views in the comments section below.

Keep watching this space for more updates!