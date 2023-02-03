Bipasha Basu Shares An Awwdorable Pic With Devi; Says She Is Playing The Most Beautiful Role Of Her Life!

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu who is embracing motherhood keeps sharing adorable videos of her special moments with her daughter, Devi. The actress once again took to Instagram to share a post that shows devi playfully touching the actress's face with her feet. Well kids and their delicate touch is something you always adore, isn't it?

Sharing the post, the actress wrote, The most beautiful role of my life... being Devi's Ma.. Durga Durga... Thank you @vivanbhathena_official aka Devi's Vivi for capturing such beautiful moments of me @iamksgofficial and Devi". Last year, the actress and her actor-husband Karan Singh Grover shared the news of welcoming their daughter through a sweet Instagram post. They had shared a photo of their daughter's feet and revealed her name.

Take a look at Bipasha's Instagram post here:

The picture shows Devi donning a green-colored outfit. Her fans reacted with love emojis as soon as the actress shared the picture.

Advertisement

A few days back, the Bollywood diva celebrated her 44th birthday, and on the occasion, the actress shared a thank-you note for her fans on Instagram. Bipasha had also dropped some oh-so-adorable pictures featuring herself, her hubby and their little munchkin. On her birthday, she had also shared a cute video with her little munchkin from their playtime. Calling herself the luckiest girl in the world, the actress wrote, "God gave me the best gift - My daughter, Devi after my first best gift, the love of my life... My husband ... Karan Singh Grover.... Luckiest girl in the world."

After dating for almost an year, Bipasha tied the knot with Karan Singh Grover in 2016 and welcomed their daughter Devi in November, last year. The couple first met on the sets of the Bollywood film 'Alone' in the year 2015, and the rest is history as you say it!