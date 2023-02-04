Chak De Girl Chitrashi Rawat Marries Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani, DREAMY PICS Will Make You Believe In Fairytale

Chitrashi Rawat, who is known for her stint in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De India, married her longtime boyfriend Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani on Saturday in Chhattisgarh.

Amidst the presence of her friends and family, Chitrashi tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Bilaspur.

The actor, while speaking about her wedding with E Times, had revealed that "Dhruv is from Raipur (Chhattisgarh) and we are getting married in Bilaspur. It will be an afternoon wedding. There will be a haldi, mehendi, and cocktail ceremony a day prior when we will also exchange rings."

The diva kept her fans posted on her pre-wedding festivities through Instagram. Chitrashi shared videos and photos from her haldi and mehendi ceremonies. Her friends from the cinema industry, Shilpa Shukla, Vidya Malvade Delnaaz Irani, Moonmoon Banerjee, Sayantani Ghosh, and Tanya Abrol, were also present for the celebrations.

She further added, "We had originally wanted to do a court marriage in Dehradun. We had thought ki simple shaadi karenge, paise bachayenge aur travel karenge (We thought we would have a simple wedding and save some money for our travel). However, our families got involved, and it was all about yeh sab ek hi baar hoti hai(a wedding only happens once). So, here we are now! Dhruv and I are not looking at it as a wedding affair, but a celebration of our relationship with our families and closest friends."

Besides Chak De India, Chitrashi has also featured in Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya and Fashion. Dhruvaditya, on the other hand, has appeared in movies, Flight, Prem Mayee, The Grey, and the web series Damaged by Hungama Play.

Congratulations to the beautiful couple and we wish them a lifetime of love and happiness!