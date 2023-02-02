Digital Creator Ritanshu Aneja Considers Travelling The Best Part Of His Profession

Most of Aneja's posts on his Instagram page are about food, travel and parties. This year, the digital creator has several international tours as he plans to launch a restro-pub in India's happening party spot, Mumbai. "It has been on my mind for quite a long time now. My team and I are working on it, and we hope everything goes as per the plan", Ritanshu said.

With the new venture, Ritanshu wants to set standards high in Mumbai's nightlife scenario. Speaking about it, he said, "I do not just want to offer the world's best cuisines but also bring the world culture by collaborating with creators, musical artists, dancers and performers from across the globe which will redefine the nightlife across Mumbai."

For the same, Ritanshu is leveraging social media trends and digital marketing strategies to maximise the reach of his businesses. Currently, the digital creator is scouting for creators to collaborate with influencers from the food, travel and lifestyle categories.

More so, Ritanshu says that the best part about his profession is travelling. "As I travel to newer places, I get my hands on different cuisines. Good food is something I cannot stay away from." Let's wait as Ritanshu brings a delightful combination of food and travel stories from across the globe on his Instagram page soon.