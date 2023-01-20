Ent LIVE Updates: Bollywood At Anant Ambani's Engagement Party; Pathaan's Pre-Booking Opens Today

The weekend is here, and there are a lot of buzzing updates from the entertainment industry coming to make your Friday better. As our celebs are always on a roll, there are several noteworthy scoops coming your way. From Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif glamming up Ambani's bash to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan's pre-booking opening today, there are many interesting gossips from the showbiz world ready to entertain you. Stay tuned for more updates from the entertainment world.

Pathaan Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan's Comeback Film Sells 1.17L Tickets On Day 1 Shah Rukh Khan's grand comeback movie Pathaan has sold about 1.17 lakh tickets across the three national cinema chains, even though it was available at limited venues. Pathaan’s full-fledged bookings will begin today, January 20, one week before the film’s release. According to reports, the film is expected to earn around Rs 35 crore on its first day.

SS Rajamouli's RRR Fails To Make A Cut At The BAFTA 2023 Nominations