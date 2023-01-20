Ent LIVE Updates: Bollywood At Anant Ambani's Engagement Party; Pathaan's Pre-Booking Opens Today

As our celebs are always on a roll, there are several noteworthy scoops coming your way. Stay tuned for the latest updates from the entertainment world.

The weekend is here, and there are a lot of buzzing updates from the entertainment industry coming to make your Friday better. From Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif glamming up Ambani's bash to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan's pre-booking opening today, there are many interesting gossips from the showbiz world ready to entertain you.

Jan 20, 2023 10:52 AM

Pathaan Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan's Comeback Film Sells 1.17L  Tickets On Day 1

Shah Rukh Khan's grand comeback movie Pathaan has sold about 1.17 lakh tickets across the three national cinema chains, even though it was available at limited venues. Pathaan’s full-fledged bookings will begin today, January 20, one week before the film’s release. According to reports, the film is expected to earn around Rs 35 crore on its first day.

Jan 20, 2023 10:03 AM

SS Rajamouli's RRR Fails To Make A Cut At The BAFTA 2023 Nominations

Star director SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR, has failed to make the cut at the BFTA 2023. The film, after winning the prestigious Golden Globes 2023, was expected to grab a nomination at the BFTA, which were announced on Thursday, January 19. But the period drama missed out in the "Film not in English language" category to movies like 'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Argentina,1985', 'Corsage', 'Decision To Leave', and 'The Quiet Girl'.

Jan 20, 2023 9:19 AM

Raanveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Gauri Khan And More B’wood Celebs Glam Up Ambani’s Party

Businessman Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant at Antilia on Thursday, January 19. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan, Ranveer-Deepika, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, and Sara Ali Khan, among others, attended the bash and brought their most glamorous selves to the fore. Anant and Radhika Merchant had a traditional engagement ceremony, which is called Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi. The tradition is an old Gujarati ritual that literally means "engagement."

