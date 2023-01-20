Ent LIVE Updates: Bollywood At Anant Ambani's Engagement Party; Pathaan's Pre-Booking Opens Today
As our celebs are always on a roll, there are several noteworthy scoops coming your way. Stay tuned for the latest updates from the entertainment world.
The weekend is here, and there are a lot of buzzing updates from the entertainment industry coming to make your Friday better. As our celebs are always on a roll, there are several noteworthy scoops coming your way. From Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif glamming up Ambani's bash to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan's pre-booking opening today, there are many interesting gossips from the showbiz world ready to entertain you. Stay tuned for more updates from the entertainment world.
Jan 20, 2023 10:52 AM
Pathaan Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan's Comeback Film Sells 1.17L Tickets On Day 1
Jan 20, 2023 10:03 AM
SS Rajamouli's RRR Fails To Make A Cut At The BAFTA 2023 Nominations
Jan 20, 2023 9:19 AM
Raanveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Gauri Khan And More B’wood Celebs Glam Up Ambani’s Party
