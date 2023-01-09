Entertainment LIVE Updates: Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal Dismiss Pregnancy Rumours, Farah Khan Enters BB16
Advertisement
The new week has begun and we all are set to get back to our usual routine, our celebs have been on the role on both their personal and professional fronts. Needless to say, social media is abuzz with hot gossips about our favourite celebrities. From Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal reacting to the pregnancy reports, Sidharth Malhotra unveiling the trailer of Mission Majnu to Farah Khan entering Bigg Boss 16 to support Sajid Khan during the family week, and more. As the showbiz industry has many interesting gossips, check out all the updates here.
Jan 9, 2023 9:01 AM
Anushka Ranjan Dismisses Her Pregnancy Rumours
- Entertainment News Updates: Alia-Ranbir’s Special Request To Paps About Raha, Shiv, Nimrit Get Emotional
- Singer And Stage Performer Islam Barkati With His Performances Wins Hearts.
- Suniel Shetty Requests UP CM To Help Get Rid Of 'Boycott Bollywood' Trend
- Entertainment News Updates: Shehzada Trailer To Be Attached With Pathaan, Salman Khan To School Tina Datta
- Ent News Updates: Sidharth-Kiara To Grove On Shershaah Song At Sangeet; Bigg Boss To School MC Stan-Archana
- Entertainment News Updates: Malaika Arora Calls Arjun Kapoor Her Best Friend, Archana Gautam–MC Stan Fight
- Entertainment News Updates: Sana Saeed Gets Engaged, Shiv Thakare To Target Sumbul During Nomination
- Ent LIVE Updates: Celebs Ring New Year In Style, Ranbir’s Animal First Look Unveiled, Vikas Gets Eliminated
- Tunisha Sharma Death Updates: Late Actress' Mom Holds Press Conference; Says 'I'll Not Spare Sheezan'
- \"This Is Why We Do Not Entertain This Actress\": Rashmika Mandanna Gets Trolled Brutally, Know Why!
- Entertainment News Updates: Lathi Charge Outside Salman’s House, Shalin Wants To Quit BB16
- Janhvi Kapoor Makes A Style Statement With The Elegant Earrings From Anayah Jewellery While Promoting “Mili”