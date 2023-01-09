Entertainment LIVE Updates: Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal Dismiss Pregnancy Rumours, Farah Khan Enters BB16

The new week has begun and we all are set to get back to our usual routine, our celebs have been on the role on both their personal and professional fronts. Needless to say, social media is abuzz with hot gossips about our favourite celebrities. From Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal reacting to the pregnancy reports, Sidharth Malhotra unveiling the trailer of Mission Majnu to Farah Khan entering Bigg Boss 16 to support Sajid Khan during the family week, and more. As the showbiz industry has many interesting gossips, check out all the updates here.

Anushka Ranjan Dismisses Her Pregnancy Rumours As there have been reports that Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal are expecting their first child, the lady has dismissed the reports. Sharing a pic with Aditya, Anushka wrote, "This is the only baby in my life right now. We are not pregnant".