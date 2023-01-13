Entertainment LIVE Updates: Arjun Kapoor's Kuttey Releases, Lisa Presley, Elvis Presley's Daughter Dies

The weekend is around the corner, and everyone is eagerly awaiting some outings this weekend. Meanwhile, the entertainment industry that never sleeps is budding with some interesting scoops for their followers. From Arjun Kapoor and Tabu's Kuttey, which opens today in theaters, to rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley's death, more. As the showbiz industry has a lot of exciting gossip, check out all the updates here.

Lisa Presley, Only Daughter Of Rock ‘N’ Roll Legend Elvis Presley Has Died Musician-singer Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley, died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest at her Los Angeles home. She was 54. In a statement, her mother, Priscilla Presley, said, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us." Lisa was born in 1968 and was only 9 when her father, Elvis, died in 1977.