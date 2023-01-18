Ent LIVE Updates: Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Wedding Prep Start; Kiara Advani Attends Mission Majnu Screening


Advertisement

The month started off with RRR reigning over Hollywood, winning some prestigious international awards. The entertainment industry over the week has been buzzing with a lot of interesting tidbits as our celebs are always on a roll. From Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul's wedding preparations to Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming Mission Majnu's star-studded screening, there are several more updates coming your way. Stay tuned for interesting updates from the showbiz industry.

Jan 18, 2023 10:33 AM

Anupam Kher Strikes A Pose With His ‘Chote Sher Ka Mehnati Dost’ Sonu Sood; See Post

Veteran actor Anupam Kher met people’s hero Sonu Sood. Taking to Instagram, Kher shared their photo and called Sonu "kind and generous." He also mentioned in his post how these two men from a small town became successful in Bollwyodo with their hard work.

Jan 18, 2023 9:52 AM

Kiara Advani Attends Mission Majnu Screening with Sidharth Malhotra; Watch Video

Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming spy drama screening was held last night in Mumbai. A video shared by a paparazzo account showed Kiara and Sid arriving at the event together and having some delightful conversation on the red carpet. While the star-studded screening saw numerous celebs marking their attendance, including Sajid Khan, Nora Fatehi, Mrunla Thakaur, Karan Johar, and others.

Jan 18, 2023 9:13 AM

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s Wedding Preps Begin In Full Swing

Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul’s wedding preparations have begun. On Tuesday, the cricketer’s Mumbai home was seen decked up with beautiful white hanging lights, while it has also been reported that Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse too has being decorated.

MOREATHIYA SHETTYNEWS
Read More About: #athiya shetty #kl rahul #kiara advani #mission majnu

Read more...