Ent LIVE Updates: Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Wedding Prep Start; Kiara Advani Attends Mission Majnu Screening
The month started off with RRR reigning over Hollywood, winning some prestigious international awards. The entertainment industry over the week has been buzzing with a lot of interesting tidbits as our celebs are always on a roll. From Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul's wedding preparations to Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming Mission Majnu's star-studded screening, there are several more updates coming your way. Stay tuned for interesting updates from the showbiz industry.
Jan 18, 2023 10:33 AM
Anupam Kher Strikes A Pose With His ‘Chote Sher Ka Mehnati Dost’ Sonu Sood; See Post
Jan 18, 2023 9:52 AM
Kiara Advani Attends Mission Majnu Screening with Sidharth Malhotra; Watch Video
Jan 18, 2023 9:13 AM
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s Wedding Preps Begin In Full Swing
