Entertainment Live Updates: Sidharth & Kiara's Pre-Wedding Festivities, Archana Bashed by KJo In Bigg Boss 16

From Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding updates to Karan Johar bashing Archana Gautam in Bigg Boss 16, check out buzzing updates from showbiz here.

As we welcome the first cold weekend of February, the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many interesting and exciting updates. From the beginning of pre-wedding festivities of Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam being bashed by Karan Johar for Shiv Thakare's eye injury after the torture task, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's Pathaan replacing Aamir Khan's Dangal as the highest grossing Bollywood film ever, and rumours of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's reunion with Aashiqui 3, and much more.

Feb 4, 2023 11:55 AM

Vicky Kaushal And Tripti Dimri's Untitled Film Gets New Release Date

Amazon Prime Video and Dharma Productions' upcoming untiled film, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk, has got a new release date. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the movie will now release in cinemas on August 25, this year. Earlier, it was slated to hit the theatres in July.

Feb 4, 2023 11:36 AM

VIDEO: Kiara Advani Snapped At Airport, Leaves For Her Wedding

As Kiara Advani is set to exchange wedding vows with Sidharth Malhotra in just two days, she was seen leaving for Rajasthan today with her family. Viral Bhatani posted the video in which she's seen at the airport.

Feb 4, 2023 10:59 AM

CINFIRMED! TV Actress Dalljiet Kaur Is Getting Married in March

After parting ways with Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot in 2015, TV actress Dalljiet Kaur has confirmed that she's getting married to UK-based Nikhil Patel in March this year. After dating each other for a year, the couple got engaged on January 3. After getting hitched, the actress will move abroad with son Jaydon.

Feb 4, 2023 10:16 AM

Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar Bashes Archana Gautam For 'Torturing' Shiv Thakare

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: As Karan Johar replaces Salman Khan as host this week, he'll be seen slamming Archana Gautam for crossing the line during the torture task.

Feb 4, 2023 9:23 AM

Pathaan Box Office Day 10 Update: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Replaces Aamir Khan's Dangal

On the 10th day of its release, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's Pathaan has reportedly beaten Aamir Khan's Dangal as the highest-grossing Bollywood film ever. After its second Friday collection, the grand total of the spy thriller stands at around Rs 378-380 crore (early estimate) nett while the lifetime collection of Dangal is Rs 374.53 crore.

Feb 4, 2023 9:05 AM

Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani's Pre-Wedding Festivities Likely To Begin Today

B-Town lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are reportedly getting married on February 6 at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan in the presence of their families and close friends. According to the ongoing buzz, the couple will enjoy their pre-wedding ceremonies including sangeet, mehendi, and haldi before tying the knot. While an official confirmation is still awaited, their pre-wedding ceremonies are likely to begin today (February 4).

