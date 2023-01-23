Ent LIVE Updates: KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty To Marry Today; Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer To Be Released
As several interesting gossips from the entertainment world are already making the rounds on the internet, stay tuned for more updates.
Advertisement
As the hustle of the new week begins, the entertainment industry has given us some intriguing new updates as our celebs are always on the go. To help us get through the Monday blues, several interesting gossips from the entertainment world are already making the rounds on the internet. From Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul taking wedding vows today at Khandala farmhouse to Ranbir Kapoor's Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer release to Emraan Hashmi making a comeback and more. Stay tuned for more interesting updates coming your way.
Jan 23, 2023 9:51 AM
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photos Of Baby Malti & Nick Jonas From Their Sunday Beach Outing; See PICS
Jan 23, 2023 9:09 AM
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul To Exchange Wedding Vows Today At 4 PM
- Throwback: When KL Rahul Made His Relationship With Athiya Shetty Legit With An Instagram Post
- Suniel Shetty Greets Paps With Folded Hands Ahead Of KL Rahul-Athiya Wedding: Kal Lekar Aata Hu Bachchon Ko
- Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: First Glimpse Of Mandap Out, Couple To Have ‘No Phone Policy'?
- Top Bollywood News: SRK On Kissing Scene In Pathaan, PICS Of Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Wedding Mandap & More
- Did You Know Athiya Shetty Was Once Linked To Her Co-Star? FIND OUT
- Ghar Me Paint Lagana Tha Na, Say Fans As KL Rahul's House Gets Decked Up For His Wedding With Athiya Shetty
- KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: Venue To Guest List; Everything To Know About Suniel Shetty’s Daughter’s D-Day
- Before Athiya Shetty, 5 Women KL Rahul Dated In The Past
- Ent LIVE Updates: Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Wedding Prep Start; Kiara Advani Attends Mission Majnu Screening
- Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Wedding Preparations Begin In Full Swing, Cricketer’s House Lit With Lights; WATCH
- Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Grand Wedding To Take Place Amid Scenic Hills Of Kandala; Here Are More Details
- KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty To Tie The Knot Between January 21-23? Here’s What We Know