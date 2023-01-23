Ent LIVE Updates: KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty To Marry Today; Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer To Be Released

As the hustle of the new week begins, the entertainment industry has given us some intriguing new updates as our celebs are always on the go. To help us get through the Monday blues, several interesting gossips from the entertainment world are already making the rounds on the internet. From Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul taking wedding vows today at Khandala farmhouse to Ranbir Kapoor's Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer release to Emraan Hashmi making a comeback and more. Stay tuned for more interesting updates coming your way.

Jan 23, 2023 9:51 AM

Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photos Of Baby Malti & Nick Jonas From Their Sunday Beach Outing; See PICS

Priyanka Chopra, on January 23, took to Instagram to share some adorable family pictures from their recent Sunday outing in Malibu, California. Sharing the pics, Priyanka just wrote, "Sunday." The family of three spent some cosy time on the beach in the sun. Take a look

Jan 23, 2023 9:09 AM

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul To Exchange Wedding Vows Today At 4 PM

Actress Athiya Shetty is set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul, in an intimate ceremony at her father Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse. Their Haldi ceremony will take place in a few hours, while the couple will exchange wedding vows at 4 p.m., following which they will pose for the paparazzi at 6:30 p.m.

